ICYMI at French Open: More rain, more upsets, more Serena Williams

We knew the mid-90s temperatures that cooked the grounds of Roland Garros last week were eventually going to break. But, c'mon, this is extreme. From sunburns and sunblock to umbrellas and overcoats, the weather in Paris continues to be as unpredictable as ever.

On a day when Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were scheduled to play their respective matches and likely set up a French Open semifinal showdown between these two icons, the skies opened up. And then it cleared. And then it rained. You get the picture. In the end, the tournament organizers postponed their matches until Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. ET.

And, Wimbledon, way to rub this in!

Hey @rolandgarros. Don't suppose you need any help? I am available for a very reasonable hourly rate... #roofforhire — Wimbledon Roof (@WimbledonRoof) June 6, 2017

Here's what else you need to know about Day 10:

Only 19 years old, Jeļena Ostapenko upset former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday. Ostapenko, a Latvian ranked No. 47, has never won a WTA title. So what would it mean if she won her first?

Via @fiercetennis



Ostapenko could win her first tour-level title at French Open.



Last to do it? Kuerten on 6/8/97. DAY OSTAPENKO WAS BORN. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 6, 2017

Pretty weird, right?

And Ostapenko has been clutch these past two weeks as well. According to our ESPN Stats & Info team, she has three wins in this tournament after dropping the opening set. Only two women in the Open era have recorded more during one major tournament. One of them is Serena Williams, who dropped the first set four times at the French Open before staring the trophy.

Not to be outdone, Timea Bacsinszky played a stellar match in taking out hometown hero No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4. Bacsinszky is into her second major semifinal. The first? The very venue that Serena pulled off her come-from-behind heroics, the 2015 French Open.

Bacsinszky is now one win away from joining Hall of Famer Martina Hingis as the only Swiss players to make a Slam final.

Timea Bacsinszky is into her second major semifinal. Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, we don't know who is going to win the Bacsinszky-Ostapenko semifinal clash Thursday, but we do have a good idea of who will talk more afterward -- if their news conference Tuesday is any indication.

Bacsinszky's presser: 2781 words, 13 questions (214 words per question)

Ostapenko's presser: 722 words, 24 questions (30 words per question) — Giulio Fedele (@fedele_giulio) June 6, 2017

Serena Williams sure looks happy away from the game, but with that umbrella, she's more than equipped for a trip to Paris.