PARIS -- The odds were somewhat astronomical, and the outcome was somewhat astrological. Thursday is the birthday of upset winners Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko, who will face each other in the French Open semifinals that afternoon.

"Lucky her, she's way younger than I am," said Bacsinszky, the 30th seed from Switzerland, who defeated France's 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in a quarterfinal match twice delayed by persistent rain and stormy weather for a total of almost four hours. "But maybe lucky me, experience-wise, I don't know."

Timea Bacsinszky has returned to the French Open semifinals for the second time in three years. In the 2015 semis, she lost to Serena Williams. Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images

Bacsinszky will be playing in her second Roland Garros semifinal in the last three years at an event she called "magic" for her. Her affection for the tournament enticed her back from burnout in 2013 after she'd distanced herself from the game and gone back to school to study hotel management. Her subsequent success has helped her overcome the lingering distaste of a junior career where she felt overly pressured by her father.

On the cusp of 28, Bacsinszky has been through enough to have some perspective and spoke thoughtfully about the privilege she feels in being an elite tennis player. But her nerves jangled through a fitful night of sleep before the quarterfinal and she awoke from an anxiety dream sweating, convinced she was on her way to another tournament and had forgotten souvenir towels she'd set aside for her siblings.

The match conditions weren't exactly soothing to the soul. Waves of weather -- "We had a hurricane, a sandstorm, and we almost had snow, too," Bacsinszky said in her on-court interview -- disrupted both players' games, but she said she was ready for a heavy surface.

Ostapenko's arrival in the final four on the eve of her 20th birthday was much harder to foresee. So was her assertive shot-making, which 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki found hard to read in the tennis interruptus of the second and third sets. In winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, The Latvian teen hit 38 winners to Wozniacki's six for the match and is now 4-0 against the former world No. 1 in the last two seasons, three of those wins on clay.

Jelena Ostapenko's last match as a teenager was pretty memorable -- a quarterfinal victory over former No. 1 player Caroline Wozniacki. Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

The first woman from her country to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal -- beating 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig and 2010 French Open finalist Samantha Stosur en route -- the 47th-ranked Ostapenko has not yet won a title on the WTA circuit.

In a further numerological coincidence, she was born on the same day in 1997 that Brazil's Gustavo Kuerten won his first-ever championship in Paris. She is coached by another player who prospered on the red clay here -- Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues, who won two French Open doubles titles.

Ostapenko's absolute aplomb on the big stage may stem from a childhood stint as a competitive ballroom dancer (her favorite is the samba). She delivered rapid-fire answers in the interview room, smiling but obviously not as much in her element as she is on court. "If I have a chance to go to the net, I'm going to the net and I just finish the point, because I think it's easier," she said. Nothing to it.

Bacsinszky and Ostapenko got acquainted last year when they played doubles at an event in China, and they embraced when they saw each other in the players' gym after their respective matches.

"She's feisty," Bacsinszky said. "I'm no longer feisty." Results would seem to indicate otherwise. On Thursday, the two of them will wish themselves many happy returns -- and serves.