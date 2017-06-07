PARIS -- Novak Djokovic's bid for a second consecutive French Open title is over.

The Serbian was upset by sixth-seed Dominic Thiem on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0

Thiem will now play Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

Nadal advanced to the semifinals for a record 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match Wednesday because of an abdominal injury.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set but continued to struggle with his serve, which he failed to hold all match. When he missed a simple smash at the start of the third game, the 25-year-old Spaniard let out a scream of frustration and retired.

Nadal gave Carreno Busta a consoling hug at the net.

The 31-year-old Nadal has dropped only 22 games on his way to the semifinals, his most efficient run to the last four of any Grand Slam tournament.