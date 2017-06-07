        <
        >

          Defending champion Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem at French Open

          7:34 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Novak Djokovic's bid for a second consecutive French Open title is over.

          The Serbian was upset by sixth-seed Dominic Thiem on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0

          Thiem will now play Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

          Nadal advanced to the semifinals for a record 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match Wednesday because of an abdominal injury.

          The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

          The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set but continued to struggle with his serve, which he failed to hold all match. When he missed a simple smash at the start of the third game, the 25-year-old Spaniard let out a scream of frustration and retired.

          Nadal gave Carreno Busta a consoling hug at the net.

          The 31-year-old Nadal has dropped only 22 games on his way to the semifinals, his most efficient run to the last four of any Grand Slam tournament.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.