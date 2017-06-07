        <
          Karolina Pliskova defeats Caroline Garcia in straight sets

          10:33 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the French Open by beating No. 28 Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3), 6-4.

          Pliskova reached the U.S. Open final last year, but the Czech player had never been past the second round at Roland Garros in five previous appearances.

          On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, she lobbed Garcia from the back of the court to give herself two match points.

          She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand winner.

          Pliskova will next face Simona Halep, who advanced to the semifinals after saving a match point in beating Elena Svitolina 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

          The third-seeded Halep, who trailed 5-0 in the first set, was down 5-1 in the second. She bounced back and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker.

          Halep was runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014.

