W2W4 at French Open: Spot in final no guarantee for Simona Halep

French dreams of an all-Gallic final at the French Open lay in soggy tatters by Wednesday afternoon in Paris, as Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia were both beaten in the quarterfinals on successive days.

But we're left with a in intriguing set of semifinals offering a little bit of everything: a debutante, a former finalist, a crafty veteran and a No. 2 seed in Karolina Pliskova, who could lock down the world No. 1 ranking if she wins her next match, final result notwithstanding. Here are the semifinal matchups, which will be played Thursday:

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 3 Simona Halep (Halep leads, 4-1)

Simona Halep showed a lot of mental toughness in her comeback win to reach the French Open semifinals. FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Don't let the seedings fool you: Halep will be a strong favorite going into this match, not the least because few players are as dangerous in a Grand Slam draw as those who had faced match point in a previous round and lived to tell. That's what Halep did in her quarterfinal match against an opponent who has been the most successful WTA player on the year, Elina Svitolina. Halep will be flying high on confidence.

Also on the plus side of Halep's ledger: She's a former finalist, and her ability and willingness to get that proverbial "one more ball" back can pay big dividends against a tall, hard-serving player who prefers one-two-three knockout tennis.

Pliskova is a 6-foot-1, 25-year-old from the Czech Republic. Her French Open record before this tournament was 6-6, but only two of those wins were in the main draw. But remember, it took Maria Sharapova -- who plays a very similar game -- a substantial amount of time to crack the clay code, but once she did, she won twice at Roland Garros. Pliskova will need to match or better that 79 percent first-serve-points-won stat she posted in her quarterfinal win. She'll need to take control of points with her return when Halep is serving in order to keep the match from becoming a track meet.

No. 30 seed Timea Bacsinszky vs. No. 47 Jelena Ostapenko (first meeting)

Timea Bacsinszky is into her second major semifinal. Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images

However this turns out, both women will be able to celebrate their birthday Thursday night. Ostapenko turns 20, and Bacsinszky will be 28 on the day they decide which one will take the other spot in the French Open final.

Bacsinszky is a thoughtful 5-foot-7 Swiss who's been ranked as high as No. 9. Earlier in her career, she quit the tour for nearly a year, uncertain she loved the game enough to continue. She will be more susceptible to feeling pressure because she was a semifinalist in 2015, and how many chances do you get -- especially when all that stands in the way of a final for Bacsinszky is a relatively low-ranked, inexperienced opponent who's never been this far in a Grand Slam semifinal?

She has the skill set and discipline to execute a demanding game plan. She will probably avoid getting into a hitting contest with Ostapenko, a feasible strategy thanks to Bacsinszky's relatively flat, laser-like groundstrokes. You can also expect the Swiss to throw in some junk -- drop shots, lobs, slices -- intended to disrupt Ostapenko's rhythm.

Ostapenko, a Latvian, is one of the brightest lights on the WTA horizon. At 5-10, she's is two inches shorter than Garbine Muguruza, but she plays a similar, free-swinging style. Ostapenko has an aggressive mindset, takes big cuts, hits a clean ball and is young enough not to feel too stressed out by the magnitude of this occasion. Players of her age just aren't fretting about career turning points or last best chances.

Ostapenko's ace-in-the-hole will be her serve return. She's returned exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Bacsinszky has put over 70 percent of her first serves into play in her past two matches, but she's only won about 59 percent of those point -- a sure sign that her serve is assailable. This could be the decisive factor in the match.