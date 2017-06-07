ICYMI at French Open: Djokovic's dismal day, Halep's miracle comeback

Patrick McEnroe joined SportsCenter to discuss Novak Djokovic's latest disappointment after he crashed out of the French Open. (1:04)

In the penultimate sentence of his final postmatch news conference Wednesday at the French Open, Novak Djokovic spoke of moving on to the next chapter. He was disappointed in the outcome, yes, but Djokovic was also ready to put one of the worst performances of his career behind him.

Granted, Djokovic also said numerous times in his presser that something is certainly off, but he either couldn't pinpoint it or didn't elaborate. Nonetheless, the manner in which he fell in the quarterfinals, a 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 drubbing to Dominic Thiem, was shocking.

Here's the immediate fallout from the match.

Novak Djokovic will drop out of the world's top two for the first time since July 2011. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 7, 2017

Believe it or not, this was Djokovic's first straight-set loss in a major since falling to Andy Murray in the final of Wimbledon in 2013. Also, it was only the third time in his Grand Slam career he lost a set 6-0. How long ago was that?

Pretty crazy stat, but Novak Djokovic had played 905 consecutive sets in Grand Slam play since losing one 6-0. And then Wednesday at the French Open happened. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

Perhaps more than anything, Djokovic simply doesn't have any answers.

The big question Wednesday at Roland Garros: Was Djokovic as underwhelming as Rafael Nadal was dominant? Tough call, but it seems only a miracle would prevent the nine-time French Open winner from snagging title No. 10 come Sunday.

Nadal was on the court only 51 minutes when his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, retired with an abdominal injury. Nadal has dropped just 22 games through five rounds, the fewest he's ever lost at this stage at the French. Just look at these scores:

Toby Marriott

Certainly, when you've lost the opening set and you're down 5-1 in the second (including match point!), you have as much chance to pull out a W as Djokovic did on this day. But Simona Halep dug deep, really deep, and pulled off perhaps the greatest comeback of her career.

"I think today I showed that I'm stronger mentally," Halep said after the match. "I stayed there till the end, even if I was a little bit upset during the match. But was all positive."

ESPN Stats & Info

The opening frame was ugly. Halep had just four winners compared to 11 unforced errors. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the minus-7 differential was her second-worst set of the tournament (minus-8 in the second set of her first-round match against Jana Cepelova).

Halep ramped it up in the third and put together her second career third-set bagel at a Slam. Halep's one unforced error was her fewest in a set this tournament.

Halep next takes on Karolina Pliskova, who has a very style of play. Here's a closer look at Thursday's matchups, which start at 9 a.m. ET.

And let's not forget about the men. Meet the final four, which includes Andy Murray, who took out Kei Nishikori in four sets, and Stan Wawrinka, who dominated Marin Cilic.

Toby Marriott

Quick update on David Goffin, who suffered a nasty-looking injury against Horacio Zeballos in the third round of the French Open.