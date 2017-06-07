Andy Murray believes his quarterfinal match against Kei Nishikori in the French Open was a tricky one. (1:03)

Andy Murray said that his grievance over a bizarre time violation was the "critical point" in his French Open quarterfinal win over Kei Nishikori.

World No. 1 Murray was sanctioned by umpire Carlos Ramos for taking too long between serves, after he caught his ball toss at deuce during the third game of the second set.

Having already received a time violation early in the opening set, Murray was penalised a first serve. The Scot argued his case on court with Ramos, but to no avail.

"Obviously for a couple of points after that I was fired up, because I was frustrated at that moment," Murray said in his news conference after his 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 win over eighth-seeded Nishikori.

"It felt, to me, like it was a strange decision. I have never seen anyone get a warning after they have missed the ball toss.

"I don't know how much impact that had, it's not like I played a great point the next point. Kei missed a second-serve return, and then I think a good serve on the next point.

"But that was a critical period of the match because he started way better than me. From there I started to do a bit better."

Fellow Roland Garros semifinalist Rafael Nadal criticised Ramos earlier in the tournament after also being penalised a first serve, saying he felt the umpire was looking for him to slip up.

The Portuguese official has also had a run-in with Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray was involved in a heated exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos during his French Open quarterfinal win over Kei Nishikori. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Time violations are a contentious issue, with players allowed 25 seconds between serves in regular tour events but only 20 seconds at Grand Slams.

"I have never had any issues with him before," Murray said. "I think he's a very good umpire. It was just today it was strange how it came about.

"When we changed ends at 1-0 he told me, 'You're playing too slowly.' And then my second service game I got the warning.

"It's possible that I'm playing too slow. I don't know, because we don't have the clock on the court, so it's impossible for us to tell. I didn't feel like today I was playing slower than I was in the other matches.

"Even with a clock, it would still be judgment calls that the umpires would have to make. It's never going to be perfect."

Murray will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a place in the final in Paris. The pair met at the same stage last year, with the Briton victorious. Wawrinka is still yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

The Press Association contributed to this report.