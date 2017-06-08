Seventh-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna won the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

Dabrowski, who is from Canada, and her Indian partner rallied to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

It's the first time a Canadian woman has won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros.

"Hopefully you've enjoyed that final. There were lots of efforts on both sides," Dabrowski said in an on-court interview.

Groenefeld was looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer. She double-faulted on match point.