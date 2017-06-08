French Open semis predictions: Rafa will roll, but no guarantees for Murray

We might not be wrong in thinking that a major semifinal missing the names Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic would be lacking star power and storylines. Think again.

Friday's men's semis at Roland Garros are filled with intrigue, major players and historic implications.

Rafael Nadal continues what appears to be his inevitable march toward a record 10th title, and either Andy Murray or Stan Wawrinka will be playing for his fourth major title Sunday in Paris. Initially standing in Rafa's way is the most dominant youngster in men's tennis, the monster-hitting Dominik Thiem of Austria.

Let's break down the four players in these two matches:

No. 1 Andy Murray vs. No. 3 Stan Wawrinka

Despite being the top seed, Murray was not on the list of favorites to win this title, but boy has he played his way into form with impressive wins over Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori along the way.

Murray's incredible second half of 2016, which I think exhausted him physically and mentally, led to his sluggish start to the 2017 season, but his game has come alive on the surface that has been the most difficult for him throughout his career. Now he stands just one win away from reaching the final in consecutive years.

Standing in Murray's way is the man he beat in last year's semifinal, Wawrinka. The Swiss won the French Open title two years ago and has bulldozed his way through the draw without dropping a set. I picked Stan to make the final, and I'm going to stick with him, though Murray's play over the past few days has made me think long and hard about this one.

Prediction: Wawrinka in four, as I believe his best clay-court game is just better than Murray's. And it appears that Stan has brought his A-game from the outset this year.

No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem

Nadal has looked absolutely unstoppable this year on the Terre Battue of Roland Garros. He has been pounding the ball relentlessly, and just not missing. That's a recipe for success. Rafa looks just too strong and too driven. And it certainly did not hurt him that he barely had to play his quarterfinal match, when surprise opponent Pablo Carreno Busta retired in the second set with an injury. Through five matches, Nadal has dropped just 22 games. In his illustrious career in Paris, he's never had an easier path -- as if he needed more assistance.

Thiem took another leap in play this clay-court season, highlighted by a win against Nadal on the dirt of Rome (though Nadal has beaten him twice this season, both of those on clay as well). Thiem thoroughly dominated Djokovic in the quarterfinals, but it is too big of an ask to see him take down Nadal in a best-of-five match.

Prediction: Thiem will get a French open title, just not quite yet. He will keep it close for a while, but Rafa will pull away late and close it out in four.