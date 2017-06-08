Beware, Rafa: Dominic Thiem is just getting started

Three-time French Open winner Gustavo Kuerten believes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have pushed each other to achieve what they have throughout their careers. (2:04)

Novak Djokovic might be long gone, but three of the top four seeds -- all multiple Grand Slam champions -- are still in the French Open draw. And let's not forget the brilliant Dominic Thiem, 23, who's as adept on clay as anyone this side of Rafael Nadal.

The beauty of Friday's semifinal pairings is that it will be a struggle for any remaining player to pull through. Here are the matchups:

No. 1 Andy Murray vs. No. 3 Stan Wawrinka (Murray leads, 10-7), 7 a.m. ET

This is another case in which the seedings are by no means reliable. That's especially important to keep in mind because this is one of the better, if less heralded, rivalries in today's game, with each player taking turns dominating the other. Lately, Murray has been on top.

But he has struggled all year despite having seized the No. 1 ranking at the end of 2016. He has won just one title and recorded just one top-10 win (and that was No. 10 Tomas Berdych) before this tournament.

As for Wawrinka, he has been doing what he does best at Grand Slam events: flying under the radar.

The "Stanimal" might have pulled a soft quarterfinal opponent in unpredictable Marin Cilic, but Wawrinka's performance had one good portent for Friday. He won 79 percent of his second-serve points on a day when he barely converted 60 percent of his first serves into play.

That shows that his rally game is in good working condition. It's a tool Wawrinka will undoubtedly need against his all-court counterpunching opponent. Wawrinka's winning streak on red clay is now at nine matches.

These two met last year at the same stage, and Murray won in four sets. He's said the key to that win was an aggressive mindset. He cannot succumb to the temptation to rely on his defense, exceptional as it is, because Wawrinka can hit right through anyone.

No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal vs. No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem (Nadal leads, 4-2), after Murray-Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal is 22-1 this season on clay. His one loss came against his French Open semifinals opponent, Dominic Thiem. AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Nadal has reason to be concerned for reasons that are well beyond the result of his most recent meeting with Thiem, a quarterfinals loss at the Rome Masters. Anyone who witnessed the way Thiem manhandled defending champ Djokovic in their quarterfinal surely saw the Austrian bombardier had the look -- and the game -- of a man whose moment has arrived.

Will the moment carry over to Friday against the nine-time French Open champ, a man who's lost fewer games (22) en route to the Paris semifinals than any man in the Open era?

Thiem has been flat out crushing the ball: He powdered 38 winners against Djokovic, one of the game's two best defenders. The other stalwart is Nadal, who will face the same problem as the Serb. There is no defense against the blazing, perfectly executed placement.

Thiem has hit more than 30 winners in all but one of his matches. He's capable of taking the racket out of Nadal's hand.

Nadal's forehand is the deadliest groundstroke in tennis, more lethal than anything Thiem has faced. Being lefty, Nadal also knows how to keep the ball on his port side no matter where he is on the court, grinding opponents down on the red clay. Thiem's one-handed backhand is a glorious weapon, but he takes a very big cut. If Nadal can dig in his heels and prolong the rallies, fatigue for his foe is bound to become a factor.