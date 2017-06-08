ICYMI at French Open: Donald Young back on tennis map

Before the French Open began, we studied the draw diligently, hoping we could find one American who could potentially make a shocking run through the field. And then we rolled our eyes.

John Isner? Sure, he could win a few rounds, and he did. Steve Johnson, Jack Sock? True, they have some clay-court chops, but enough to carry them over to the business end of the tourney? Didn't turn out that way.

On the women's side, Venus Williams was the best hope, although she'd failed to win a title at Roland Garros in her previous 19 seasons. They're all gone now, of course -- every single American, man and woman.

Yep, every single one.

Wait, that's not quite right. You remember Donald Young, don't you? The boy wonder from Chicago who has been toiling on the ATP Tour for what feels like an eternity but in reality is closing in on a decade.

Never in his career has Young, still only 27, won a title -- not in singles, not in doubles, not even mixed competition. But here he is at Roland Garros with partner Santiago Gonzalez one victory away from the French Open championship.

And get this: Young and Gonzalez could potentially find themselves in a showdown against Michael Venus and Ryan Harrison, the latter another Yank. The duo will have to get past Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Friday in order to reach the final.

Young came into Roland Garros ranked No. 180 in the world with a 33-56 career record in doubles. Not exactly Bryan brothers stuff. But clearing the final hurdle Saturday in Paris will mean Young has successfully defied all odds -- 750-1 heading into the French Open to be exact.

So move over, Isner and Sock, the new face of American tennis might be here, even if he's only 10 years late to the show.

Continuing on with our "Are you serious?!?! Who's in the French Open final" theme, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko beat Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3. Ostapenko is ranked No. 47 on the WTA Tour, which means she is unseeded in Paris. In case you're wondering, the history of unseeded women in the French Open final is a little dubious. Have a look:

ESPn Stats @Info

By the way, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Thursday was Ostapenko's 20th birthday. Words probably can't describe what she's feeling, but maybe this tweet can.

Go Go Ostapenko



The birthday girl makes history, d. Bacsinszky 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to become 1st Latvian player to reach a Major final. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/60o0C4h18l — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

Ostapenko will take on the more established Simona Halep, who also needed three sets to wend her way to the final. Halep took out Karolina Pliskova and is now one W away from becoming the first Romanian player to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Ruzici won the 1978 French Open.

ESPN Stats & Info

We know you're asking, so here's a medical update right from the source himself. Pablo Carreno Busta retired Wednesday in his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal because of an abdominal injury. So, Carreno Busta, what's the latest?

En los resultados de las pruebas salió que tengo una pequeña rotura abdominal. En las próximas semanas sabré si puedo ir a Wimbledon o no 👍 pic.twitter.com/pukbZbyTSK — Pablo Carreño (@pablocarreno91) June 8, 2017

(Translation: In the results of the tests, it came out that I have a small abdominal rupture. In the coming weeks I'll know if I can go to Wimbledon or not.)

We wish you a speedy recovery.