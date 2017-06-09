Stan Wawrinka spoke after defeating world No. 1 Andy Murray and looks forward to playing in his second French Open final. (2:40)

PARIS -- For all the talk of the coronation of Rafael Nadal here on Sunday and La Decima -- a 10th French Open crown, extending his record -- it's worth considering that if the Spaniard could have listed who he would least like to play for the title, Stan Wawrinka may well have been top of the pile.

Nadal's 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 demolition of Austria's Dominic Thiem in the semifinals means he has dropped just 29 games en route to the final, the fewest he has ever conceded at this stage in his 13 visits to Roland Garros. It's not quite Bjorn Borg territory -- the Swedish great lost just 27 games in 1978 before hammering Guillermo Vilas in the final -- but it's pretty dominant.

Stan Wawrinka celebrates after beating world No. 1 Andy Murray in the semifinals of the French Open. Wawrinka is 3-0 in previous Grand Slam finals.

As the winner here in 2015, Wawrinka already has proved his clay-court prowess, and as he showed Friday when outlasting world No. 1 Andy Murray in five sets, he has the power beat anyone.

At 32, Wawrinka is the oldest men's finalist at Roland Garros since 33-year-old Niki Pilic in 1973, but he is built like an ox and has the stamina of a marathon runner. At his best, he is able to hit through anyone, and with temperatures forecast to be around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the ball will be flying through the air.

Moreover, Wawrinka has won three Grand Slam titles in recent years, the first of which came in 2014 when he beat Nadal in the Australian Open final. If it's true that Nadal was troubled by a sore back that day, Wawrinka was the better player before his opponent's issues and deserved the triumph.

In the 2015 final at Roland Garros, Wawrinka hit through Novak Djokovic, postponing the Serb's career Grand Slam for a year, and he repeated the feat at the US Open last September with an enormously powerful display.

In each of his three Grand Slam finals, Wawrinka has been the underdog, which is exactly the way he likes it. Though he may take some time to recover from the effort of beating Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1, the two sets he dropped to the Scot are the only two he's dropped here this fortnight.

Wawrinka is enormously dangerous and does not lack for confidence, even if only two men have ever beaten Nadal on the court at the French Open, Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic two years ago.

"When you play Rafa in the French Open, you're never the favorite," Wawrinka said. "If you lose, it's almost normal. But of course you don't want to lose a Grand Slam final, do you?

The last time he faced Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam final, at the 2014 Australian Open, Stan Wawrinka came away with the championship hardware.

"So I'm going to look for solutions, and I'll have to be physically and mentally present and be strong in order to win for the second time here at the French Open. What else can I say?"

As for Nadal, he is well aware of the power of Wawrinka but believes he can stop him from dominating the way he likes to.

"It's true that when he hits hard, he hits really hard," Nadal said. "Stopping him can be difficult. I do not want him to play his game, which means I need to make sure I don't let him be in that position where he can hit hard.

"I will have to do everything I can to keep him from playing aggressively. If I can play long balls, if I can hit hard, if I can do that, well, I think I will be hopefully able to control him."

Nadal has controlled pretty much everything and everyone at Roland Garros since he first stepped through the gates as a 19-year-old in 2005. Only Wawrinka stands in his way this year, but the Swiss may just take some stopping.