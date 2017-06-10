Who will win French Open final? Stan must stand up and deliver

Stan Wawrinka spoke after defeating world No. 1 Andy Murray and looks forward to playing in his second French Open final. (2:40)

Something has to give on Sunday afternoon in Paris. Stan Wawrinka is unbeaten in major finals at 3-0, while Rafael Nadal has never lost a French Open final. He's 9-0.

As my good buddy, and yours, too, Brad Gilbert likes to say: "It's time for Stan to stand and deliver." That is the only way he can take this title match against Nadal. Let me explain:

Nadal has the huge edge in the defensive department in this heavyweight matchup. His movement, determination and variety on defense is far superior than Wawrinka's. But here are the reasons Stan could pull off the upset at the French Open:

Keep in mind that although he's an underdog against Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka has never lost a Grand Slam final. ESPN Illustration

He can flat out bring it: When it comes to offensive capabilities, an in-form Stan can go toe to toe with anyone, particularly on clay.

In fact, Stan can arguably hit bigger off both wings than Rafa, though Nadal has the clear edge in his ability to take control of offense with angles, foot speed and, of course, the heaviest forehand in the history of tennis.

Wawrinka will certainly have to play his share of defense throughout the match. He cannot expect to solely hit through Rafa over best-of-five sets on clay, but the Swiss has to take the fight to Rafa with his big and heavy shots from both sides.

If Rafa is able to get Stan on the run and playing defense often, this could be another straight-sets win for the King of Clay. But I don't see that happening. Wawrinka has too much firepower.

He has a champion's mindset: Stan will hardly be intimidated by the situation. In fact, he has proved he thrives in these monster-match moments, beating Nadal (once) and Novak Djokovic (twice) during his run to his three previous major championships.

That serve: Stan has to take offense early and often, particularly off Rafa's second serve, but it would massively help Wawrinka's cause if he has a big serving day, which would allow him to tee off early in rallies as well as winning the point outright.

Assuming Stan serves well, it will help keep Rafa well behind the baseline, something upstart Dominic Thiem was not able to do in Friday's semifinal.

Stan is more than a backhand machine: Rafa's heavy topspin to the backhand is a signature play, but Stan has the ability to combat it with the most powerful one-handed backhand in all of tennis, something very few other players can do it today's game.

Make no mistake, Stan also possesses a huge forehand, and he will have to take control with that shot as much as possible.

So these are all reasons Stan can win Sunday's match, the question is: Can he pull it all together and walk away from Roland Garros with another winner's trophy?

Prediction: I predicted this final matchup before the tourney began, and I predicted 10th title for Nadal. I believe that will happen, likely in four sets, though I wouldn't be shocked if this one goes the distance. Both these men are primed, but I just feel that Rafa wants this one really bad. Unless Wawrinka can stand and deliver just one more time in a major final. If I'm in the Wawrinka camp, why not? Why the heck not?