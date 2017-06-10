The last time and only previous time Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka met in a Grand Slam final came at the Australian Open of 2014. Nadal was ranked No. 1 at the time and on the brink of closing Roger Federer's lead in Grand Slam singles titles to a mere three -- with the French Open coming up.

Wawrinka was just a Swiss outlier, a No. 8 seed best known as Federer's wingman. He hadn't even won a Masters 1000, much less a major.

But Wawrinka upset Nadal in four sets in Melbourne, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. He would be a different player from that point on. Although Nadal rebounded to win his ninth French Open title that June, he hasn't won a major since. He was laid low by a series of injuries and a subsequent loss of confidence.

Now, more than three years, and many anguished moments later, Nadal is in a comparable position as he prepares to face the firepower of the "Stanimal." Nadal is not not No. 1, but he's jump-started a stalled career. He's healthy again and rampaging on the red clay.

Nadal has lost just 29 games in the tournament thus far, the fewest he's surrendered before a French Open final in his 13 tournaments. He has the zest and explosive power of a 25-year-old despite turning 31 just days ago. Perhaps Nadal senses that he's running out of road after the detour that started in 2014.

It's hard to imagine Nadal hasn't been thinking about his previous major final clash with Wawrinka. This time they are meeting on Nadal's preferred red clay.

Wawrinka is no slouch on the dirt; he's carrying a 10-match winning streak bleeding right back into the Geneva tournament that ended the day before the French Open began. It's an enormous confidence-booster, although it makes you wonder what kind of shape Wawrinka's legs will be in Sunday. His semifinal win over Andy Murray was a five-set fireworks display that lasted north of four-and-a-half hours.

Nadal isn't expecting Wawrinka to be a step slow or short on power. What's the French term? "Puissance." Nadal sounded a note of wide-eyed caution after his semifinal win when told the press: "I do not want [Wawrinka] to play his game, which means I need to make sure I don't let him be in that position where he can hit hard. I will have to do everything I can to keep him from playing aggressively."

The confession underscores the respect Nadal feels for Wawrinka, who has come up big to win all three of the Grand Slam finals he's contested. His cleanest final of all was one that took place in 2015, also on Court Philippe Chatrier. In that one, Wawrinka denied then-No.1 ranked Novak Djokovic the much-sought title everyone expected he finally would win.

Nadal's analysis also was a rare departure from the pablum served up by a top pro about playing his own game and letting the chips fall where they may. The implication is that he will go into the fray with an aggressive mindset, determined to put Wawrinka on his back foot at every opportunity. It's a somewhat risky strategy because Nadal is out of his comfort zone if he feels obliged to force the action.

But few observers are likely to feel a great deal of sympathy for Nadal on the eve of this final -- not the way he's been decimating rivals as he works on the title now known as "La Decima." As Wawrinka, 32, said in his postmatch presser: "To play Rafa in the French Open final is the biggest challenge you can have in tennis."

Wawrinka isn't backing away from that task. He admitted that he wasn't always happy with having to hit as many balls as it took to get a win over Nadal. That partly accounts for Nadal's lopsided 15-3 advantage in previous meetings. But this is a different Stanimal now, one who smiled at reporters when he said, "You know what his game is, you know how well he can play, and you need to accept it. You need to, keep pushing yourself."

King of Clay, meet the Prince of Puissance. Again.