        <
        >

          ICYMI at French Open: Jelena Ostapenko aces the odds for first Slam title

          1:30 PM ET

          Whether it was history, stats or just common sense, Jelena Ostapenko never had a chance to win the French Open title.

          Not for a 20-year-old who had never won a single championship at any event on the WTA Tour, never mind on the grand stage. Secondly, not a single player from Latvia, man or woman, had ever captured a Grand Slam title.

          And if that wasn't enough, once she did arrive to the courts Saturday in Paris, Ostapenko was off her game early, losing the opening set. Not one player had come back from a one-set deficit to win the French Open final since Jennifer Capriati 16 years earlier.

          But a little more than an hour later, Ostapenko stood at the podium, holding the championship trophy, albeit awkwardly, delivering her winner's speech.

          In retrospect, we should have seen her 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against No. 3 and tournament favorite Simona Halep coming. Even if the sample size if small, Ostapenko looks like she relishes the moment. She's fearless, as you can see below in her winner count.

          That's 54, compared to Halep, who had only eight. It's possible that's the greatest disparity we've ever seen in a major final.

          Just 20 years old, you have to think Ostapenko's future says more trophies will be coming her way.

          Even if her road to the championship met a few obstacles. But, hey, any time you can have your photo next to Serena Williams, it's not necessarily a bad thing.

          So Ostapenko leaves the French Open with her Grand Slam title. For what it's worth, that's more than the current Nos. 3-10 players on the WTA Tour combined. For Ostapenko's effort, how about this? Not too bad, even if the Euro is hurting.

          Yes to this:

          Here's what other players had to say about Ostapenko's effort:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.