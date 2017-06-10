ICYMI at French Open: Jelena Ostapenko aces the odds for first Slam title

Whether it was history, stats or just common sense, Jelena Ostapenko never had a chance to win the French Open title.

Not for a 20-year-old who had never won a single championship at any event on the WTA Tour, never mind on the grand stage. Secondly, not a single player from Latvia, man or woman, had ever captured a Grand Slam title.

And if that wasn't enough, once she did arrive to the courts Saturday in Paris, Ostapenko was off her game early, losing the opening set. Not one player had come back from a one-set deficit to win the French Open final since Jennifer Capriati 16 years earlier.

But a little more than an hour later, Ostapenko stood at the podium, holding the championship trophy, albeit awkwardly, delivering her winner's speech.

Jelena Ostapenko lifts her first tour level title - The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen



Jelena Ostapenko soulève la Coupe Suzanne Lenglen ! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/C6X0hnOjAi — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

In retrospect, we should have seen her 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against No. 3 and tournament favorite Simona Halep coming. Even if the sample size if small, Ostapenko looks like she relishes the moment. She's fearless, as you can see below in her winner count.

ESPN

That's 54, compared to Halep, who had only eight. It's possible that's the greatest disparity we've ever seen in a major final.

Just 20 years old, you have to think Ostapenko's future says more trophies will be coming her way.

ESPN Stats & Info

Even if her road to the championship met a few obstacles. But, hey, any time you can have your photo next to Serena Williams, it's not necessarily a bad thing.

ESPN Stats & Info

So Ostapenko leaves the French Open with her Grand Slam title. For what it's worth, that's more than the current Nos. 3-10 players on the WTA Tour combined. For Ostapenko's effort, how about this? Not too bad, even if the Euro is hurting.

Before today, Jelena Ostapenko won $1.23 million in career prize money. With French Open win alone, she makes $2.24 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

Yes to this:

Jelena Ostapenko is coached by two women: her mother and Anabel Medina. Hopefully this will open the door to many more female coaches — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 10, 2017

Here's what other players had to say about Ostapenko's effort:

Congrats to Ostapenko!!! Huge win and awesome to watch ripping every ball regardless!! #RG17 — jamie delgado (@DelgadoJamie) June 10, 2017

#Ostapenko... what a story!! Fearless hitting on the big stage!! Fully deserved the win @rolandgarros — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 10, 2017

A New Star has arrived! Fortune favours the brave & Ostapenko was & is the French Open champion. Future no.1 Great for the Women's game. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) June 10, 2017

i don't think Ostapenko realizes she just won a slam? its like yeah, when do i play next?? she even took a energy pouch out and ate it!! — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 10, 2017

Jelena Ostapenko had NEVER won a WTA tour title before. Biggest title before today was an ITF $50k in St Petersburg in February 2015! — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 10, 2017

Just incredible from Jelena Ostapenko!!! #RG17 — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) June 10, 2017

Hah this young girl is great, just hits every ball as hard as she can & hits winners everywhere love it. Congrats #Ostapenko #RG17 #tennis — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) June 10, 2017

Craaaaaaazy omg — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 10, 2017

What a fearless performance by Jelena #Ostapenko. Well done👍🏼 — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) June 10, 2017

GREAT and compelling women's matches at the @frenchopen2017_ now, on to @Wimbledon to see how Maria, Vika,and Petra fare! Exciting times! — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 10, 2017

Kinda shell shocked watching Jelena Ostapenco's brilliant performance against Simona Halep...Simona showed grace in defeat...Both champions — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 10, 2017