No reason Ostapenko won't find herself in a similar situation many more times

PARIS -- As a 100-1 shot in just her eighth Grand Slam event, it's hard to remember a more unlikely champion than Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

In the absence of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka, this was the most open of French Opens in years, and there will be many who say this would never have happened had any of them been at Roland Garros.

But perhaps we are looking at things the wrong way. It may have been an opportunity, but not everyone stepped up. Just look at Angelique Kerber, the world No. 1 who lost in the first round. Or Garbine Muguruza, the defending champion who went out in the last 16.

At 20, Jelena Ostapenko is the youngest player to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997. Francois Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Simona Halep, who led by a set and 3-0, with points for 4-0, will be kicking herself for a while after letting slip a golden chance to win her first Grand Slam title. But in a few years' time, perhaps we will come to realize that rather than simply filling a void, this was the first of many major triumphs for Ostapenko.

In the moments after her victory, Billie Jean King announced via Twitter that a star is born. Later, Ostapenko was asked in press that when she plays at her best, does she think anyone can stop her. She was modest, but honest. "I think if I have really good day, and I'm hitting really well, I think anything is possible," she said, with a smile.

Fear just does not seem to come into her vocabulary and the way she plays -- the all-or-nothing style, going for broke, no matter what the situation -- has such simplicity that it means there is no reason she can't repeat it next time she finds herself in this position.

Her groundstrokes are simply massive, flat swipes of the ball that left Halep and Timea Bacsinkzsy, Caroline Wozniacki and Samantha Stosur -- among others -- grasping at shadows. Ostanpenko's first serve is decent, and though her second could use some work, she continues to attack, attack, attack, with rarely a thought to do anything else.

"I think nobody [taught] me," she said. "It's just the way I play. And also I think my character is like that. So I want to really hit the ball [hard].

Three years ago, Ostapenko won the junior event at Wimbledon, where her style of play is well-suited. If she can enjoy this moment, instead of being overwhelmed by it, then who knows how many of these things she might win.

"I'm looking forward to Wimbledon because grass is one of my favorite surfaces," she said. "In three weeks, I'm going to get ready for that."

Sharapova (if she gets through qualifying), Azarenka and Petra Kvitova will be at Wimbledon, while others will rebound from poor showings in Paris. But if she keeps playing like this, with no fear, then who's to say she can't win there, too?