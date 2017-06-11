        <
          ICYMI: A perfect 10 for Rafael Nadal at the French Open

          play
          Nadal claims his 10th French Open title (1:14)

          ESPN's Nicolás Pereira breaks down Rafael Nadal's historic 10th French Open championship, after defeating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets at Roland Garros. (1:14)

          1:38 PM ET

          Perhaps fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco asked the most appropriate, if not the most difficult, question soon after Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title.

          "Can someone describe with words what @RafaelNadal [achieved] today?" Verdasco tweeted.

          Well, let's start with the obvious: Nadal won the French Open with a dominating 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 performance against Stan Wawrinka. But this time he did it after a three-year Grand Slam drought. Rafa was down and out. He was done. At least that's that conventional wisdom said after a series of injuries and uneven results for two years heading into this season.

          But after two majors in 2017, Nadal is an Aussie Open runner-up and a Roland Garros champ, which helps explain his emotions leading up to the trophy ceremony.

          Not only did Rafa win the title, but he did so in one of the most dominant two-week performances this sport has ever seen.

          For the third time in his career, Rafa did not drop a set en route to a Slam title, tying another all-time great dirt stalwart, Bjorn Borg, for the most such runs through a major championship. Oh, and keep this handy little nugget tucked away: Each of the previous two times Nadal sprinted his way through a draw without dropping a set (2008, 2010 French Open), he went on to win Wimbledon just weeks afterward.

          Of course, while Nadal was celebrating his 10th French Open championship, Roger Federer was already prepping for the grass-court season, where he hopes to snag Wimbledon title No. 8 next month.

          Speaking of Fed, Nadal is once again creeping closer to the all-time Slam leader, while American great Pete Sampras now falls to No. 3.

          Here's what players, both former and present, had to say about Nadal's efforts:

          The U.S. contingent, while not a factor in singles, walked away from Roland Garros with plenty of hardware.

          On Saturday, American Ryan Harrison, along with New Zealand's Michael Venus, won the French Open doubles title -- beating American Donald Young and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the final.

          The girls final was an all-red-white-and-blue affair, as Whitney Osuigwe beat Claire Liu in three sets.

          And Sunday, just hours before Rafa claimed the title, American doubles standout Bethanie Mattek-Sands won her fifth major title (and third straight overall). She and Lucie Safarova crushed the Aussie duo of Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1.

          Singles competition is overrated anyway. Just kidding, Rafa.

