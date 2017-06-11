ICYMI: A perfect 10 for Rafael Nadal at the French Open

ESPN's Nicolás Pereira breaks down Rafael Nadal's historic 10th French Open championship, after defeating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets at Roland Garros. (1:14)

Perhaps fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco asked the most appropriate, if not the most difficult, question soon after Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title.

"Can someone describe with words what @RafaelNadal [achieved] today?" Verdasco tweeted.

Well, let's start with the obvious: Nadal won the French Open with a dominating 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 performance against Stan Wawrinka. But this time he did it after a three-year Grand Slam drought. Rafa was down and out. He was done. At least that's that conventional wisdom said after a series of injuries and uneven results for two years heading into this season.

But after two majors in 2017, Nadal is an Aussie Open runner-up and a Roland Garros champ, which helps explain his emotions leading up to the trophy ceremony.

An emotional time for @RafaelNadal receiving his 10th RG 🏆



Rafael Nadal reçoit le Trophée des Mousquetaires pour la 10e fois 🏆 #RG17 pic.twitter.com/WZtMrp6X7x — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017

Not only did Rafa win the title, but he did so in one of the most dominant two-week performances this sport has ever seen.

For the third time in his career, Rafa did not drop a set en route to a Slam title, tying another all-time great dirt stalwart, Bjorn Borg, for the most such runs through a major championship. Oh, and keep this handy little nugget tucked away: Each of the previous two times Nadal sprinted his way through a draw without dropping a set (2008, 2010 French Open), he went on to win Wimbledon just weeks afterward.

Of course, while Nadal was celebrating his 10th French Open championship, Roger Federer was already prepping for the grass-court season, where he hopes to snag Wimbledon title No. 8 next month.

Roger Federer & Tommy Haas after their practice session in Stuttgart, credits: @MercedesCup pic.twitter.com/Q8rSt1jGlZ — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 11, 2017

Speaking of Fed, Nadal is once again creeping closer to the all-time Slam leader, while American great Pete Sampras now falls to No. 3.

Here's what players, both former and present, had to say about Nadal's efforts:

Congrats to ostapenko and @RafaelNadal. Both @rolandgarros singles winner working with a past champion. Coincidence? — Gigi Fernandez (@gigifernandez) June 11, 2017

Extraterrestre lo que hace Rafa. Sin palabras para expresarlo. Enhorabuena!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏@RafaelNadal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🔟 — virginia ruano (@viviruano) June 11, 2017

Crying with you @RafaelNadal Best of the best☝🏼 #10 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 11, 2017

#Rafa too good today but congratulations @stanwawrinka on a fantastic #RG17 run. Next up the grass! — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 11, 2017

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2008 🏆

2010 🏆

2011 🏆

2012 🏆

2013 🏆

2014 🏆

2017 🏆



For an historic 10th time, @RafaelNadal wins the French Open 👏 pic.twitter.com/h7ARJcKnR6 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 11, 2017

It is so cool to have played in the era of Federer and Nadal. The two greatest players of all time in the same era. Amazing. Congrats Rafa — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2017

Simply amazing..... huge history.....never to be equaled in my lifetime.... https://t.co/H6Ma9FpFiX — Johan Kriek (@johankriek) June 11, 2017

#Nadal this year at #RG17 is what happens when an immovable object and an unstoppable force are one and the same. — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 11, 2017

He was just unstoppable this 2 weeks! King of clay!!! #10 #Rafa — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 11, 2017

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017

What an amazing tournament for the king. Remarkable achievement @RafaelNadal 👑🙌🏻1️⃣0️⃣🏆 #RG17 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 11, 2017

10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

This is what we call a clinic! @RafaelNadal is the GREATEST CLAY COURT PLAYER THAT HAS EVER LIVED! Watch & appreciate this greatness! @nbc — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 11, 2017

To play Rafa now it's like going into the ring with Mike Tyson at his best!! — Thomas Johansson (@tompatennis) June 11, 2017

"Since 3 years old we have been working together..." this is really special to see Uncle T up on the podium well done @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/TO5B02Aiwp — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 11, 2017

Can someone describe with words what @RafaelNadal archived today? 🔟🏆🎾 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) June 11, 2017

I don't think many can put it into words and I don't think many understand this accomplishment, truly incredibly.Congrats, Champ10n — Tommy Haas (@TommyHaas13) June 11, 2017

King Rafa 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 #10 — Robin Söderling (@RSoderling) June 11, 2017

Simply to good. Congrats to Rafa and his team. Amazing 10 Roland Garros👑🎾👍🏼 — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) June 11, 2017

La décima 😱. Increíble campeón💛. @RafaelNadal — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 11, 2017

Absolutely insane @RafaelNadal congrats !!! #10 proud of you @stanwawrinka 😘🐻❤️🐼 — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) June 11, 2017

Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your historic 10th @rolandgarros championship. You are an inspirational champion on and off the court. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2017

Histórico e irrepetible, @RafaelNadal.



Sólo queda 👏👏👏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 11, 2017

The U.S. contingent, while not a factor in singles, walked away from Roland Garros with plenty of hardware.

On Saturday, American Ryan Harrison, along with New Zealand's Michael Venus, won the French Open doubles title -- beating American Donald Young and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the final.

The girls final was an all-red-white-and-blue affair, as Whitney Osuigwe beat Claire Liu in three sets.

And Sunday, just hours before Rafa claimed the title, American doubles standout Bethanie Mattek-Sands won her fifth major title (and third straight overall). She and Lucie Safarova crushed the Aussie duo of Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1.

Singles competition is overrated anyway. Just kidding, Rafa.