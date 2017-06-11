The numbers behind Nadal's La Decima

Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to win the French Open for a record 10th time.

Here are some of the key numbers from the Spaniard's first Grand Slam title since winning at Roland Garros three years ago:

10

With the win, Nadal is now the first player ever to win the same Grand Slam 10 times, a feat that has been dubbed La Decima. The Spaniard has completed the Decima in two other tournaments, winning his 10th title in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona in the run-up to this year's French Open.

The male players with the next highest number of titles at the same major are Roger Federer and Pete Sampras (7, both at Wimbledon), Novak Djokovic (6, Australian Open) and Bjorn Borg (6, French Open).

Federer (8, Halle, Germany) and Argentine clay court legend Guillermo Vilas (8, Buenos Aires) are the players with the next highest number of titles at a tournament below Grand Slam level.

15

Nadal's total Grand Slam title count now stands at 15, moving him past Pete Sampras into second on the all-time men's leader board, behind Federer (18) and ahead of Djokovic and Australian legend Roy Emerson, both of whom have 12 majors to their names.

53

Nadal's 10th Roland Garros title is his 53rd on clay, the most won by a player on the surface in the Open Era. It takes him four clear of the 49 clay titles won by Vilas, whose record the Spaniard surpassed by winning at Monte Carlo in April. Third on the list is Austria's Thomas Muster, the former World No. 1 who won 40 tournaments on clay.

Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images

73

Nadal's career title count now stands at 73, fifth on the all-time list behind Jimmy Connors (109), Ivan Lendl (94), Federer (91) and John McEnroe (77).

79-2

Nadal's win-loss record at the French Open, which he won on debut in 2005, now stands at a staggering 79-2. His only two losses came against Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009, and against Djokovic in the quarterfinals two years ago. Last year, he withdrew ahead of his third-round match against compatriot Marcel Granollers with a wrist injury.

3

The Spaniard has now won a Grand Slam title without losing a single set for the third time, adding to his wins in Paris in 2008 and 2010 and equaling Bjorg's record in the process. Federer, Romania's Ilie Nastase and Australia's Ken Rosewall are the only other players to win a major without dropping a set - all three have managed the feat once.

Nadal is also only the third male player after Sampras and Rosewall to win a Grand Slam title in his teens, 20s and 30s.

35

The least number of games dropped by Nadal in his 10 title runs in Paris, although one of those wins was a 6-2, 2-0 (retired) match against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta. The most number of games dropped by the Spaniard en route to lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires was 96 in 2011, while the most games Nadal has ever dropped on the way to winning any Grand Slam was 100 when he won his second Wimbledon title in 2010.

The record for the least number of games lost in lifting a Grand Slam is held by Borg, who lost just 32 games at the 1978 French Open. Borg also occupies third place on that list, having lost just six more games on his way to winning the title two years later. Nadal's next best was 41 games dropped in winning Roland Garros in 2008.

1972

With 35-year-old Roger Federer having won this year's Australian Open, this is the first time since 1972 that a man 30 years of age or older won the first two Slams of a calendar year. That year, a 37-year-old Ken Rosewall won the Australian Open and 34-year-old Andres Gimeno won the French Open

The only time in the Open Era that a 30-something has won all four majors within a calendar year was 1969 when Rod Laver completed the Calendar Grand Slam.

(Statistics courtesy of ESPN's Statistics and Information Group)