          Jelena Jankovic suffers shock defeat at Ricoh Open

          2:51 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Jelena Jankovic suffered a shock defeat in the opening round of the Ricoh Open in Hertogenbosch.

          The experienced Serbian lost 6-3, 7-5 to qualifier Petra Krejsova, who recorded her maiden WTA Tour main draw win.

          Sixth seed Timea Babos was also dumped out as home favourite Arantxa Rus won 5-7, 7-2, 6-3.

          Seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko made light work of Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, while Camila Giorgi beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

          In the men's draw, eighth seed Aljaz Bedene came from a set down to beat Denis Istomin 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Seventh seed Nicolas Mahut beat American qualifier Dennis Novikov 6-3, 6-4.

          Qualifier Vasek Pospisil defeated home wildcard Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-1 while Andreas Seppi advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Japan's Tatsuma Ito.

