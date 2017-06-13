Johanna Konta racked up her 300th career win with a 6-2, 3-0 victory over Tara Moore at the Aegon Open on Tuesday and will celebrate -- appropriately enough -- by watching Wonder Woman at the cinema.

It is a fitting choice of film as the 26-year-old, ranked No. 8 in the world, has become the superhero of British women's tennis following her surge to the top of the game over the last two years.

She notched up a landmark victory when Moore retired in the second set of their first-round encounter in Nottingham, having dropped only two games when her compatriot called it a day due to a foot injury.

A fair chunk of those career wins have seen her make headlines in the last two years with runs to the Australian Open semi-finals, a defining title at the Miami Open in April and a quarter-final spot at the Rio Olympics.

And it is her win over Svetlana Kuznetsova in Rio that she notes as the best of her 300.

"I didn't know it was a landmark so it is a nice surprise," Konta, top seed in Nottingham, said. "It is obviously not in the best of circumstances but it is more of a celebration of all the other victories.

"I can't remember my first one at all. I have matured a lot since then and am a better player.

"I was really proud to play at the Olympics for Great Britain in 2016 so that would have to be a highlight and specifically my long match over Svetlana Kuznetsova. Hopefully there's many more to come.

"I am hoping to get my team together this afternoon so we can go to the cinema. I want to watch Wonder Woman."

The victory marks a winning start to Konta's grass-court season, which will culminate in her home grand slam at Wimbledon next month.

She plays Yanina Wickmayer in the second round in Nottingham and was happy with how she was playing before Moore's retirement.

"I felt [that], the things I had under my control, I did the best that I could," Konta said. "We had a lot of close games, especially on her serve, and I felt that I stayed competitive.

"I enjoyed my first game on this surface and felt I got better and better. I enjoy this part of the season but I am taking one match at a time.

"The last time I played Yanina was at Birmingham last year and she did get the better of me there. She is a very dangerous player [and] she is powerful so I know she can be dangerous on this surface especially."

Konta will be joined in the second round by Kurumi Nara, who beat third seed Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-3, while another American, Shelby Rogers, was also knocked out 6-4, 6-3 at the hands of Donna Vekic.

There were also wins for Australian Ashleigh Barty, who saw off Tatiana Maria of Germany 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, and Greece's Maria Sakkari, through 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 against Jana Cepelova. Magdalena Rybarikova, meanwhile, made short work of Dayana Yastremska with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.