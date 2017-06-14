Professional tennis player Isaac Frost stands accused of match-fixing and possessing and supplying dangerous drugs.

The 28-year-old Australian allegedly approached former Australian Open boys champion Oliver Anderson about fixing a Challenger Tournament match in Traralgon, Victoria last year and could face up to 10 years in jail.

"The investigation led detectives to suspect that a number of people received information that the match would allegedly be fixed and subsequently placed bets through various betting agencies," Queensland police said.

Queensland police have also charged Frost with dealing cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone and other prescription medications to Anderson, tennis coach Dean Santillan, two middling former semi-professional tennis players and an aspiring professional surfer.

Frost, who is from Brisbane, reached a career-high ranking of 458 in 2012 before taking a two-year break from tennis the following year.