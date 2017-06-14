STUTTGART, Germany -- Roger Federer lost in his return from a two-month break, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his last season before retirement, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced and converted two of his three chances to deal the Swiss great just his second defeat of the season.

Haas, a two-time Halle champion who hadn't beaten his good friend since the 2012 final in Halle, improved to 4-13 against Federer, who hadn't played since winning the Miami Open in early April.

Federer, 35, skipped the clay-court season to recuperate from a busy start to the year that saw him capture his 18th Grand Slam, at the Australian Open.