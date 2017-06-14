Top seed Dominika Cibulkova suffered a shock first-round defeat to world No. 161 Antonia Lottner at the Ricoh Open in s'Hertogenbosch.

The former Australian Open champion struggled on her serve throughout and her German opponent took full advantage to pull off a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 upset win.

In second-round action, seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko made it safely through with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Petra Krejsova of the Czech Republic.

Germany's Andrea Petkovic fell 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 to Natalia Vikhlyantseva and there were also wins for Anett Kontaveit and Carina Witthoeft.