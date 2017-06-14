        <
        >

          Kristie Ahn and Tsvetana Pironkova into Aegon Open quarterfinals

          Kristie Ahn of the USA on her way to a second-round win over Magda Linette at the Aegon Open in Nottingham. David Kissman/Action Plus via Getty Images
          4:07 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          American qualifier Kristie Ahn continued her impressive week with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Magda Linette of Poland in the second round of the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

          Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova also reached the quarterfinals as she overcame Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-2.

          Ashleigh Barty eased past Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-2, 6-1 but another Croatian, Donna Vekic, was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Julia Boserup of the USA.

          Their fellow quarterfinalists will be decided Thursday, with top seed Johanna Konta among the women in action in the second round.

