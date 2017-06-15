Samantha Stosur appears set to miss Wimbledon after reports she has stress fractures in her right hand.

The Australian was racing to regain fitness to compete at the All England club next month, after her French Open campaign was cruelled by the hand injury.

Stosur, 33, was hampered during her three-set loss to eventual winner Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth-round at Roland Garros on June 4.

Scans have now revealed the extent of the injury, News Corp Australia reports.

The world No.34 has also reportedly pulled out of the Wimbledon lead-up event in Eastbourne, beginning next week.

Stosur, who last week relinquished Australia's No.1 ranking she'd held since October 2008 to Daria Gavrilova, has never progressed past the third round of Wimbledon in 14 attempts.