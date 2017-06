Aljaz Bedene has been knocked out of the Ricoh Open in the quarterfinals by fourth seed Gilles Muller.

Bedene, seeded eighth, was a break up in the final set but lost five of the last six games in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.

It has nevertheless been an encouraging start to the grass-court season for the British No. 4, who moves on to next week's Gerry Weber Open in Halle.