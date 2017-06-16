Top seed and world No. 7 Marin Cilic has cruised into the Ricoh Open semifinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Cilic now faces his Croatian compatriot Ivo Karlovic -- who defeated Daniil Medvedev -- in the final four as he looks to build on an impressive run of form ahead of Wimbledon.

"I feel better and better, obviously after each day I'm getting used to the grass," Cilic told ATPWorldTour.com.

"I felt today I played a little bit better than yesterday, despite the difficult gusty conditions. I felt I served well in critical situations and I managed to turn the break around in the second set."

Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 10, has also progressed -- defeating Julien Benneteau of France 6-0, 6-4 in a one-sided encounter.

Britain's Aljaz Bedene has been knocked out in the quarterfinals by fourth seed Gilles Muller.

Bedene, seeded eighth, was a break up in the final set but lost five of the last six games in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.