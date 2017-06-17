        <
        >

          Lucas Pouille, Feliciano Lopez reach Stuttgart Open final

          1:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          STUTTGART, Germany -- Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

          Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, while Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over No. 6 Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.

          Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.

          Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.