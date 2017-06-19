Heather Watson gave world No. 5 Elina Svitolina a scare before falling to defeat in the opening round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

The British No. 3 played an excellent second set to level the match but one break of serve in the decider proved decisive, with Svitolina going on to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

The Ukrainian is the highest-ranked player in the tournament after Angelique Kerber pulled out with a hamstring problem -- one of a rash of withdrawals to hit the event.

Watson was too error-strewn in the opening set to put any real pressure on her opponent but recovered well in the second.

After saving break points at 1-2 and 2-3, Watson found more aggression on her shots and broke the Svitolina serve to lead 6-5.

She served out the set confidently, finishing with a forehand winner down the line. Elsewhere at the Aegon Classic, there were wins for Elizaveta Kulichkova and Barbora Strycova, who defeated Sachia Vickery (6-0, 6-2) and Yulia Putintseva (6-3, 6-3) respectively.

Naomi Osaka was made to work for a three-set victory over America's Lauren Davis, whilst Camila Giorgi swept past Jana Fett 6-3, 6-4.