Nick Kyrgios insists his withdrawal from the Aegon Championships will not stop him playing at Wimbledon and joked it would give him more time to spend in the pub.

Kyrgios was forced to retire from the grass-court tournament at Queen's Monday after a nasty fall in his opening match against American Donald Young aggravated a recurring hip injury.

Asked if he was optimistic of playing at the All England Club in less than a fortnight, Kyrgios said: "Yeah, of course.

"Yeah 100 per cent. I mean I'd play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad anyway. I'm here anyway.

"I don't really have time to go home or anything. Yeah, I will be playing for sure."

Nick Kyrgios has been hampered by a recurring hip injury. Ashley Western - CameraSport/Getty Images

Asked what he would be doing now instead this week, Kyrgios said, smiling, "Dog and Fox", referring to a pub located close to Wimbledon.

Kyrgios slipped on the baseline during the first set and while a medical time-out enabled him temporarily to continue, he pulled out at the end of the set.

The courts at Queen's Club do tend to be greener at this point in the summer, with Andy Murray and Nicolas Mahut both voicing disapproval last year after they took tumbles in the first round.

"They are always a bit slippery on the first couple of days," Kyrgios said. "I have been playing with a sore hip for a long time. I felt it was painful and it's not really worth it.

"Obviously my main goal is to play well at Wimbledon so I'm going to try and get it better and rehab it and hopefully it settles down. I'm sure it will. There is no point of playing on if I'm feeling pain in my hip."