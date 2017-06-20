Andy Murray is set to donate any prize money won at this year's Aegon Championships to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

World No. 1 Murray is ready to donate his winnings from the grass-court event, although ESPN understands this to be a private matter.

The Scot, who donated his £73,000 winnings from the same tournament in 2013 to charity, is aiming to win the event for a sixth time as he continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Tournament organisers will also contribute to the relief effort to help those affected by the recent London tragedy, in which at least 79 people were killed and hundreds left homeless.

A tournament spokesperson told ESPN: "The Aegon Championships and The Queen's Club are supporting the fund."

Murray's last competitive outing was in the French Open semifinal, where he lost in five sets to Stan Wawrinka. His appearance at the Queen's Club -- situated two miles from the disaster site in North Kensington -- will be his first outing on a grass court in 2017.

The two-time Wimbledon champion faces Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round Tuesday, after original opponent and fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew due to a wrist injury.