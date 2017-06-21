Five-time champion Andy Murray's crashed out with a 7-6, 6-2 defeat to the Australian Jordan Thompson at Queen's. (2:27)

Andy Murray remains confident of a successful Wimbledon campaign despite an uncharacteristic shock defeat to to world No. 90 Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Aegon Championships.

Murray, who was playing in his first competitive grass court match of 2017, lost 7-6 (4), 6-2 to Thompson on Tuesday. The Australian was only granted a chance to play due to Aljaz Bedene's late withdrawal from the competition.

And despite describing his Queen's loss as a "big blow", Murray remains confident that he will still be able to perform at Wimbledon.

"Losing in the first round at Queen's Club doesn't mean I can't go on and do well at Wimbledon," Murray told BBC Sport. "It just means I've got a lot of work to do.

"Grass is a very different surface and can take time to adjust to, but I had plenty of time on the courts in the week before and was practising well, so no excuses there.

"Conditions at Queen's might be playing slightly quicker than usual because of how warm it's been, so the court's a bit drier, which speeds it up. Again, I have enough experience to handle that.

"He [Thompson] served well, I didn't return the first serve well enough, and my decision-making and movement on the grass can get better.

"Now, there is clearly a lot of work required. I need to get myself out there on the practice court."

The main draw for the tournament will commence on July 3 with the final scheduled for July 16. Murray is looking to win the competition for the third time in his career.