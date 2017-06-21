Novak Djokovic has accepted a wild card invitation for the main draw of the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The world No. 4 will be top seed for the Devonshire park tournament as he continues preparation for his Wimbledon campaign.

The tournament, in which three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing for the first time, runs between June 23 and July 1.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic said. "I am looking forward to fine tuning my grass court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

Twelve-time grand slam champion Djokovic will feature alongside France's Gael Monfils and American duo John Isner and Steve Johnson in the main draw.

It will be the first time since 2010 that Djokovic will play a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon.