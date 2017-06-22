        <
          Maria Sharapova to return in July for World Team Tennis matches

          6:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches.

          Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15-month doping ban. She is skipping Wimbledon because of an injured left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers.

          Sharapova plans to play for the Orange County Breakers -- a team she has played on for seven years -- on July 16 and July 24.

          Sharapova had originally planned to return for a hard-court tournament in Stanford, California, on July 31.

          The five-time major champion is ranked 179th in the world.

