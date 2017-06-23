        <
          Caroline Garcia wins twice in one day to move into Mallorca Open semifinals

          Caroline Garcia is through to the semifinals at the Mallorca Open after playing and winning twice in one day. Xinhua/Chen Yichen via Getty Images
          4:47 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Defending champion Caroline Garcia won twice in one day to book her place in the semifinals of the Mallorca Open.

          The Frenchwoman's second-round clash against Jana Cepelova had been suspended because of darkness on Thursday.

          She returned to complete a 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory and then defeated Roberta Vinci 6-2, 7-6 (10/8).

          In the semifinals, Garcia will face second seed Anastasija Sevastova in a rematch of last year's final after the Latvian saw off Ana Konjuh 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5).

          Eighteen-year-old American Cici Bellis continued her brilliant run with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kristyna Pliskova and will face Julia Goerges, who won an all-German clash with Sabine Lisicki 6-2, 6-4.

