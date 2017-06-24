BIRMINGHAM, England -- Petra Kvitova may be enjoying a dream comeback after having her playing hand slashed by a home intruder but she insists she is not a contender for Wimbledon.

Bookmakers have made her second favourite to win the women's singles at The Championships next month after an impressive run to the final at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham in only her second tournament back.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova beat Lucie Safarova in the semifinals on Saturday when her Czech compatriot retired injured at 6-1, 1-0 down; she will face Australia's Ashleigh Barty in Sunday's final after the world No. 77 recorded her first win against a top-20 player by beating No. 14 Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Kvitova admitted that the Wimbledon singles draw looks wide open in the absence of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova but, when asked if she saw herself as one of the 10 or so women with a genuine chance of winning, she said: "I don't.

"I didn't play [for] six months, and I'm just here to play as many matches as I can. I'm not really seeing myself as one of them who can win. For me, it doesn't really matter who is playing. I'm just focusing on myself, and that's what matter right now for me."

Kvitova's career was in the balance after she was attacked last December but she has worked hard to return at the top level and, with Wimbledon the initial target for her comeback, she made quick progress to play at the French Open.

"The hand is good and I am not feeling any pain, and that's the best news," she said. "I couldn't have imagined a better comeback than I am having now.

"Paris was a bit weird and strange, and I couldn't play the best over there. I am happy that I am able to show good tennis here."

Barty, an accomplished doubles player, has been making good progress in singles this year, winning the first WTA title of her career last February, and Kvitova was far from complacent at the prospect of facing her.

"Ashleigh's the kind of player with a great touch," said the world No. 16. "She's making the game, changing direction a lot, slice, some volleys, drop shots. It will be always interesting to play her because you never know what shots [she] will bring."