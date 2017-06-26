Angelique Kerber, Milos Raonic hoping for an 11th-hour turnaround

Angelique Kerber and Milos Raonic were Wimbledon finalists last year, but this season they should plan to stick around after the first round at their peril.

Sounds harsh, but then both of them have wandered off the yellow brick road leading to The Championships. Neither has won a title this year. Kerber hasn't even beaten a top-10 player. Raonic's only win over a top-10 was on Jan. 2. By the time Wimbledon begins, Raonic will have gone over a month without a tour win.

Reaching a Grand Slam final before you've won one is often a dress rehearsal and a springboard for success. A number of iconic champions, including Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert experienced the bittersweet taste of a losing a Wimbledon final before winning the event. If Kerber and Raonic hope to emulate those icons, they'll have to undergo overnight transformation.

Angelique Kerber has not won a title this season despite being the No. 1 player in the world. Lionel BONAVENTURELIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

Raonic made a breakthrough last year, thanks in part to the coaching efforts of John McEnroe. In addition to helping Raonic refine his attacking game, McEnroe convinced the 26-year-old Canadian that he wasn't nearly as fiery as necessary on the court as he needed to be. McEnroe pointed out that Raonic needed to "want it more than the other guy" -- and send that message on the court.

The message stuck. Raonic was upset by Thanasi Kokkinakis at Queens last week, but the Canadian promised reporters that he would be more "expressive" this year at Wimbledon.

"[I'll] sort of ... put it out there," Raonic said to reporters last week. "Being more emotional and be a bit more, let's say, abrasive about it. Really just go after it, not really try to hold anything back."

The problem, though, may be Raonic's history of being held back -- mostly by injuries that have consistently interrupted his momentum. He has issued four walkovers in the past 12 months, one of them in the Delray Beach final. He also tore a hamstring in February and sat out a month. Raonic then aggravated the tear in his first match back.

"He just can't stay healthy week in and week out," ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert said a few weeks ago. "He gets something going -- boom, he gets dinged up. It's hard to be at your best level if half the time you're on the shelf or you're playing nowhere near healthy."

Raonic knows the clock is ticking, and he isn't rationalizing his shortcomings. His so-so results led him recently to fire the coach he's been working with since December, former Wimbledon champ Richard Krajicek. McEnroe parted with Raonic before the end of Wimbledon last year, when his dual role as coach and television commentator became controversial. If McEnroe advises Raonic this year, it will be on a casual basis.

In 2016, Raonic mastered Andy Murray in the Queen's Club final but lost to him at Wimbledon. This year, Raonic hasn't won a match on grass. He insists it doesn't matter. As he said after his first-round loss at Queens Club: "Whatever the result this week, I don't think that's really going to change my chances."

Best-case scenario: All of Raonic's stored frustration, determination and well-known willingness to explore all avenues to improvement will be channeled into an 11th-hour makeover.

Kerber has an even tougher row to hoe. She took a wild card into Eastbourne this week, aware that her primary challenge as the No. 1-ranked player at Wimbledon is to avoid losing in the first round for the second Grand Slam running. A few weeks ago, she became the first No. 1 at the French Open to fall in the first round.

Kerber felt she was practicing well in Paris, but it came to naught. The confidence she gained in her magical 2016 is in tatters. The alert, aggressive game that transformed her from a reactionary counterpuncher into a dictator is broken. Looking to rebound as the French Open began, she told reporters: "I need matches. I need matches where I can start to play and feel my tennis. Winning matches, I think this is also important."

But you can't get matches unless you win matches.

Going into Eastbourne, the 29-year-old German -- who played three major finals last year, winning two -- has played just three matches since May 8. Kerber didn't win any of them.

Her best-case scenario? She may draw inspiration from her performance at Wimbledon last year, when she beat Simona Halep and Venus Williams in back-to-back matches before losing to Serena Williams in the final.

Kerber does have one advantage over Raonic. Her peers haven't had the game or gumption to capitalize on her slump and strip her of the top ranking.

Raonic, by contrast, has a formidable menu of potential opponents. He would have his work cut out at the best of times.