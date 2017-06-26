Britain's Heather Watson overcame a top-10 opponent for only the second time in her career by beating defending champion Dominika Cibulkova at Eastbourne.

Watson made light of being ranked 117 places lower to knock out world No. 9 Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4 in the Aegon International second round at Devonshire Park.

The victory delivers Watson a timely boost ahead of the start of Wimbledon, where the British No. 3 needed a wildcard to enter the main draw due to her lowly ranking of 126.

But after pushing world No. 5 Elina Svitolina to three sets in Birmingham last week, Watson went one step further against Cibulkova, the big-hitting Slovakian who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon only 12 months ago. Watson will now face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I just felt everything came together and I played really well," Watson said.

"Is it my best win of the year? I guess so yeah. The crowd are really loud this year, I love it. The atmosphere is great.

"I just am really enjoying playing at the moment."

Britain's Kyle Edmund lost in three sets to Donald Young at Eastbourne. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

British No. 2 Kyle Edmund extended his disappointing start to the grass-court season by losing to American Donald Young 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round.

Edmund also fell at the first hurdle at Queen's last week to talented world No. 193 Denis Shapovalov, before splitting with his coach Ryan Jones.

Edmund will go it alone at the All England Club, although Davis Cup captain Leon Smith will help when required.

The 22-year-old intends to make a longer-term appointment before the start of the American swing in August.

Naomi Broady also lost to Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 6-7 (9), 6-1 but 21-year-old Cameron Norrie registered a surprise 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over world No. 49 Horacio Zeballos.

It was a first ever ATP Tour win in a main draw for Norrie, who is ranked 236th in the world, and earns a second-round meeting with Frenchman Gael Monfils.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta will begin on Tuesday against Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who accused her of gamesmanship following their controversial Davis Cup tie in April.

Cirstea lost but said Konta had "exaggerated" her distress after the Briton was verbally abused by Romanian team captain Ilie Nastase.