          Rain cuts short Novak Djokovic's match, washes out play at Eastbourne

          2:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EASTBOURNE, England -- Novak Djokovic completed just one game of his second-round match against Vasek Pospisil at the Eastbourne International before rain washed out the day's play at the Wimbledon warm-up event on Tuesday.

          First up on Centre Court, the top-seeded Djokovic held serve for 1-0 and was 30-15 up in the second game when the players went off for rain. The covers stayed on until play was abandoned just before 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

          Djokovic accepted a wild card into the main draw at Eastbourne, and is playing a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time since 2010.

          In the women's tournament, second-seeded Simona Halep and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova both were losing 2-1, to Ying-Ying Duan and Mona Barthel, respectively, when the rain started.

