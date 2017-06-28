Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash believes Roger Federer will be incredibly tough to beat at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. (0:47)

Defending champion and world No. 1 Andy Murray has been named top seed at Wimbledon for the first time in his career, with the other 'Big Four' members also dominating the men's seedings.

Novak Djokovic sits in second, with seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer as third seed, and Rafael Nadal -- fresh off his recent French Open grand slam title -- in fourth.

It is the first time the Big Four of men's tennis have been the top four seeds at a slam since Wimbledon 2014, with world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, who has never reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, seeded fifth.

Germany's Angelique Kerber is top seed in the women's singles with Britain's Johanna Konta sixth -- the highest for a British woman since Virginia Wade in 1979.

Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion after winning his first title against Djokovic in 2013. EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Serena Williams will not feature at this year's Championships due to her pregnancy but sister Venus, who reached this year's Australian Open final, sits tenth in the seedings.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam tournament where the seedings do not automatically follow the rankings, with greater weight being given to recent results on grass in the men's event. The women's event, however, is ranked in line with the WTA rankings.

Milos Raonic, who fell to Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final, has been handed the sixth seed in the men's draw while Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev round off the remainder of top 10.

Grass-court lover Gilles Muller is the big mover, with the Luxembourger ranked 26th by ATP but seeded 16th for the Wimbledon draw.

Britain's Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are seeded third in the men's doubles as they chase their first Wimbledon title.

Information from PA Sport contributed to this article.