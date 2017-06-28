World No. 1 Angelique Kerber came from a set down to beat Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round of the Aegon International at Eastbourne.

Germany's Kerber was playing for the first time since being eliminated from the French Open in the first round and surrendered the opening set to her unseeded opponent -- twin sister of Roland Garros semifinalist, Karolina Pliskova.

That was as good as it got for the Czech, though, as Kerber justified top seed status by breezing through the second set and breaking at 5-5 in the decider before serving out for a third round clash with Lara Arruabarrena.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta -- seeded fifth -- was in impressive form against Romania's Sorana Cirstea as she swept to a 6-2, 6-2 success. It was the first meeting between the pair since their controversial Fed Cup clash in Constanta.

Konta had been scheduled to play her last 16 clash against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the evening only for the rain to set in and play to be postponed until Thursday.

Elsewhere, world No. 2 Simona Halep was forced to rally from a set down before overcoming China's Duan Ying-Ying 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while fellow seeds Kristina Mladenovic, Tsvetana Pironkova, Elena Vesnina Svetlana Kuznetsova, Garbine Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki also progressed.