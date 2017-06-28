Fourth seed David Ferrer suffered a shock second-round exit at the Antalya Cup with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) defeat to Yuichi Sugita.

Japan's Sugita, 28, belied his world ranking of 66 with an impressive display -- holding his nerve to dominate a deciding-set tiebreak and send the experienced Spaniard packing.

Second seed Paolo Lorenzi also crashed out of the competition with Radu Albot -- ranked 116 in the world -- pulling off an unexpected 6-3, 6-4 success.

There was disappointment for home fans as Turkey's Marsel Ilhan was unable to force his way into the third round with Daniel Altmaier securing a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory, while Andreas Seppi battled past Janko Tipsarevic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.