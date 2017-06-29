Andy Murray's Wimbledon preparations have taken a further blow after it was confirmed the world No. 1 will not play at Hurlingham on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scot had already pulled out of facing Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday due to a sore hip and that has prevented the defending Wimbledon champion from participating in a second exhibition match three days later.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today, and likely tomorrow," Murray said.

The injury pullout is thought to be more of a precautionary measure for Murray before Wimbledon and he may well end up hitting on Friday.

However, it will leave him short of match practice after he was eliminated from his main warm-up event at Queen's in the first round last week.

He went out to Australia's Jordan Thompson there and said afterwards: "It's a big blow. There is no guarantee that I won't do well at Wimbledon, but it certainly would have helped to have had more matches."

U.K. correspondent Leo Spall has contributed to this report.