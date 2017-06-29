British No. 1 Johanna Konta survived a heavy fall to dispatch world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Eastbourne.

Fifth seed Konta slipped backwards on one of her four match points and received treatment during a 10-minute delay before finally securing her passage to the last four at the expense of her German opponent.

"I slipped and hit my head and it's a bit sore," said Konta, who faces Kristina Pliskova next up. "It's been a busy afternoon, we've played a lot of tennis and I'm looking forward to recovering the best I can."

Earlier in the day, Konta battled past French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Joining the 26-year-old Konta in the semis is compatriot Heather Watson, who overcame Russia's 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 and then Barbora Strycova 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Watson said in the wake of victory: "I've been working really hard these last couple of months and have been waiting for the results to start coming and it's nice they've started coming here at home on grass."

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Pliskova and Caroline Wozniacki came from behind to oust Svetlana Kuznetsova and Simona Halep respectively.

In the men's draw, joining Novak Djokovic in the semifinals are Richard Gasquet -- a 6-3, 6-2 winner over John Isner, Steve Johnson's conqueror Daniil Medvedev and second seed Gael Monfils, who beat Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-0.