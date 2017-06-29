        <
        >

          Yuichi Sugita marches into semis but Ramkumar Ramanathan dream ends

          Rising Japanese star Yuichi Sugita is through to the semifinals of the Antalya Cup in Turkey. Patrik Lundin/Getty Images
          4:49 PM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          Yuichi Sugita booked a clash with Marcos Baghdatis in the last four of the Antalya Cup with a ruthless 6-3, 6-0 victory over Daniel Altmaier in Turkey.

          Indian sensation Ramkumar Ramanathan, who dispatched world No. 8 Dominic Thiem in the previous round, battled bravely before falling to the experienced Baghdatis 6-7 (0), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

          In the other half of the draw, France's Adrian Mannarino recovered from losing the first set to get the better of third seed Fernando Verdasco 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

          Mannarino will face Andreas Seppi in the last four after the Italian recorded a 6-4, 7-6 (3) success over Romania's Radu Albot.

