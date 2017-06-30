        <
          Wimbledon 2017: Tournament schedule, news, live scores and results

          play
          Federer insists Murray is a Wimbledon favourite (1:39)

          Roger Federer insisted that Andy Murray will be in position to defend his Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway on Monday. (1:39)

          6:31 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          All you need to know about Wimbledon 2017, including day-by-day results and analysis from the All England Club.

          Complete tournament coverage and schedule

          TV coverage

          Previewing the tournament

          • Women's draw: Why Venus Williams and the U.S. women could rule the Wimbledon fortnight. Read

          • Simon Cambers: The Novak Djokovic conundrum: Work through the slump or take time off? Read

          • Leo Spall: The remarkable recovery of Petra Kvitova Read

          • Flashback: Andy Murray has faced a lot of pressure when it comes to Wimbledon. The world No. 1 and defending champ has come a long way from fans wondering whether he would bring the title home. Watch

          • The Body Issue: Finally back in action after last year's persistent ankle injury, Caroline Wozniacki is ready for Wimbledon -- and the ninth annual Body Issue. Read

          • Aishwarya Kumar: Becoming the first American in 28 years to win the French Open girls' championship might be "just the beginning" for 15-year-old phenom Whitney Osuigwe. Up next for the young pro: the grass courts of Wimbledon. Read

          Pre-Open reads: Roger Federer

          Kurt Streeter: Two decades into his legendary career, Roger Federer is playing with a newfound freedom -- and having way too much fun to quit now. Read

