          Konta withdraws from Eastbourne semifinals with spine injury

          Johanna Konta receives treatment for a injury during her match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images
          6:11 AM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          British No. 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the semifinals of the Aegon International in Eastbourne with a spine injury, British Tennis has confirmed.

          Konta, who plays Taiwan's Su-wei Hsieh in the first round of Wimbledon next week, had dispatched world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and was due to play Karolina Pliskova on Friday.

          Fifth seed Konta received treatment during a 10-minute delay in the match after slipping over.

          "I slipped and hit my head and it's a bit sore. It's been a busy afternoon, we've played a lot of tennis and I'm looking forward to recovering the best I can," said Konta on Thursday.

          More to follow...

