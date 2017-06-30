British No. 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the semifinals of the Aegon International in Eastbourne with a spine injury, British Tennis has confirmed.

Konta, who plays Taiwan's Su-wei Hsieh in the first round of Wimbledon next week, had dispatched world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and was due to play Karolina Pliskova on Friday.

Fifth seed Konta received treatment during a 10-minute delay in the match after slipping over.

"I slipped and hit my head and it's a bit sore. It's been a busy afternoon, we've played a lot of tennis and I'm looking forward to recovering the best I can," said Konta on Thursday.

More to follow...