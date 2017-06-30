Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a man who died after an accident involving the tennis star.

Michael Steinger, attorney for Linda Barson, said on "Good Morning America" Friday that the family will file suit against the tennis star, over the accident that left Jerome Barson, 78, with head injuries. Barson died two weeks after the crash.

Steinger said the family also is trying to get police to release evidence in the incident, which they say has not been handed over to them.

According to the police report filed by police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, after the accident on June 9, Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV darted into an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, near her residence. The other driver, identified as Linda Barson, said she could not stop her 2016 Hyundai Accent in time and hit Williams' car. Barson's husband, Jerome Barson, was a passenger in her car. Linda Barson also was injured.

"At this point we are attempting to both preserve the evidence and gain access to evidence," Steinger said. "There were video cameras placed at guard houses where Ms. Williams lives, police have refused after multiple requests to turn those over to us, and we would like to see visual portrayal of the accident on those videos. They have impounded all the vehicles and have impeded our ability to do our investigation and move forward. Not sure what their reasoning is. They have refused to turn them over to us at this point."

The accident occurred after Williams was ousted from the French Open. Police said there's no evidence that alcohol, drugs or texting while driving were factors in the crash. Williams was traveling at around 5 mph when she entered the intersection, according to the police report.

It would be rare for Williams to face criminal charges, ABC legal expert Areva Martin said.

"To be charged criminally in an automobile accident, there has to be a finding of reckless or wanton conduct," Martin said. "None of that appears to be the case, so it's unlikely she'd be held criminally responsible for the death of the man."

Williams' attorney says Williams entered the intersection on a green light that turned red during the turn. Williams got stuck in the intersection because of traffic, her attorneys said.

Williams has offered her sympathy to the Barson family. "This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one," Williams' attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, said in a statement.