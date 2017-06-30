        <
          Yuichi Sugita, Adrian Mannarino to battle for Antalya Open glory

          Yuichi Sugita will be looking for his first ATP World Tour title at the Antalya Open. Patrik Lundin/Getty Images
          11:15 AM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          Yuichi Sugita and Adrian Mannarino will battle it out for their first ATP World Tour title when they meet in the Antalya Open.

          World No. 66 Sugita was level, one-set all with Marcos Baghdatis, and leading 4-1 in the third set before the Cypriot was forced to retire due to dehydration.

          He will face Mannarino in Saturday's final, after the 29-year-old world No. 62 beat Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4.

          After needing six set points to win the opening set, the Italian broke Seppi early in the second which led him to victory.

