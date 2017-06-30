Yuichi Sugita and Adrian Mannarino will battle it out for their first ATP World Tour title when they meet in the Antalya Open.

World No. 66 Sugita was level, one-set all with Marcos Baghdatis, and leading 4-1 in the third set before the Cypriot was forced to retire due to dehydration.

He will face Mannarino in Saturday's final, after the 29-year-old world No. 62 beat Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4.

After needing six set points to win the opening set, the Italian broke Seppi early in the second which led him to victory.