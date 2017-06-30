LONDON -- The draw for Wimbledon, as it always does, has produced a number of fascinating storylines, from the return of Petra Kvitova after her knife attack to Roger Federer's bid for a record eighth title at the grand old age of 35. Each of the leading contenders in the men's and women's events has a path to the second week that is filled with banana peels. Here's how the balls came out of the hat (they still do it like that here) and what it might mean for Andy Murray, Federer, Venus Williams and others.

Murray has time

Editor's Picks How Novak Djokovic's persona has changed throughout the years From an ailing prodigy to tennis' villain to a player searching for his lost mojo, Novak Djokovic has undergone many changes in his career.

This just in: Roger Federer stealing the headlines as Wimbledon approaches As if Halle champ Roger Federer needed any more assistance, he heads to Wimbledon in top form and with all the confidence in the world.

Angelique Kerber, Milos Raonic hoping for an 11th-hour turnaround From Wimbledon runner-ups a year ago to stars struggling to stay competitive, Angelique Kerber and Milos Raonic have watched their losses keep piling up. 2 Related

Given the way preparations have gone for his title defense, Murray probably could not have wished for a better draw. The world No. 1, struggling to shake off a sore hip, begins against a qualifier, and he must be delighted to see Federer join Novak Djokovic in a bottom half of the draw, which also includes many of the bigger threats. Providing he is OK, Murray should not be troubled too much before the fourth round, where Nick Kyrgios, the colorful Australian, could be waiting. After that, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal could block his path to another final, but everything depends on what kind of shape he arrives in when he steps out Monday.

Federer must climb a mountain

Oddsmakers believe Federer will win a record eighth Wimbledon title, becoming the oldest champion in the Open era. But the Swiss, who last won the title in 2012, must play his best tennis if he is to do it. Rising German star Alexander Zverev, talented Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, last year's runner-up Milos Raonic (who beat Federer in the semifinals) and Djokovic could block his path. Even his opener is tough, against Alexandr Dolgopolov, a Ukrainian ranked 84 but once as high as No 13. Dolgopolov is working his way back well from a back injury.

Nadal back in the hunt?

Only three men have done the French Open-Wimbledon double since 1969. The last man to do it, Nadal, could do it again. Nadal, who won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, has failed to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon since he made the final in 2011, but this time the obstacles in Week 1 look surmountable. Australian John Millman, ranked 137th, is first up. Nadal, 31, should have little trouble on his way to the last 16. Big-serving lefthander Gilles Muller, seeded 16th, could be waiting. Nadal should fancy his chances of making it to the final eight, where 7-seed Marin Cilic would be his scheduled opponent.

Dream third title for Kvitova?

Kvitova's recovery from a horrific knife attack by an intruder in her home, requiring four hours of surgery on her left hand, has been little short of miraculous. Should she win the title for a third time, it would be a heart-warming story to trump all others. The Czech won the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Birmingham, England. Seeded 11th, she begins against Johanna Larsson, a Swede ranked 52nd. But Kvitova is in the tougher, bottom half of the draw, with a potential fourth-round battle against Britain's sixth seed, Johanna Konta. If she gets through that, she'll be increasingly dangerous, even though world No. 2 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina might be in her way.

Big chance for Venus Williams

With sister Serena Williams missing her title defense as she prepares to have her first child, older sister Venus might just believe she can win a sixth title, nine years after her last one. Belgium's Elise Mertens, ranked No. 56, is her first opponent. Williams is seeded to play eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the fourth round, and 4-seed Svitolina or French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko could be waiting in the last eight. No. 2 seed Halep or Kvitova would be her most likely semifinal opponent. On Friday, it was reported that Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a man who died after a car crash involving the tennis star.